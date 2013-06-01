CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

About Us
Portfolio
Investors
Sustainability
News
Contact Us

About Us
Portfolio
Investors
Sustainability
News
Contact Us

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CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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Board of Directors

Manohar Khiatani

Chairman & Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

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Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam

Chief Executive Officer & Executive Non-Independent Director

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Tan Soon Neo Jessica

Non-Executive Lead Independent Director

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Deborah Tan Yang Sock (Mrs Deborah Ong)

Non-Executive Independent Director

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Zia Mody

Non-Executive Independent Director

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Ernest Kan Yaw Kiong

Non-Executive Independent Director

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Vishnu Shahaney

Non-Executive Independent Director

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Pallavi Gopinath Aney

Non-Executive Independent Director

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Goh Soon Keat Kevin

Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

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