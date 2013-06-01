Board of Directors
Manohar Khiatani
Chairman & Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Chairman & Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Masters Degree (Naval Architecture), the University of Hamburg, Germany
Advanced Management Program, Harvard Business School
Date of First Appointment as a Director:
1 June 2013
Date of Appointment as Chairman:
1 June 2023
Length of Service as a Director (as at 31 December 2025):
12 years 7 months
Board Committee Served on:
• Investment Committee (Chairman)
• Nominating and Remuneration Committee (Member)
Present Directorship in Other Listed Company:
• CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Management Limited (Manager of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT)
Present Principal Commitment:
• CapitaLand Investment Limited (Senior advisor)
Other Major Appointments:
• Singapore Economic Development Board (Special Advisor to Chairman)
• Building and Construction Authority (Board Member)
• Skills Future Fellowships and Skills Future Employer Awards Judging Panel (Chairman)
• Singaporean-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Advisory Council (Member)
• EDB Society (President)
Past Directorship in Listed Company Held Over the Preceding Three Years:
NIL
Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Non-Independent Director
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Non-Independent Director
Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning
Master's Degree in Business Administration, Sri Venkateswara University
Master's Degree in Finance, London Business School
Date of First Appointment as a Director:
1 August 2024
Length of Service as a Director (as at 31 December 2025):
1 year 5 months
Present Directorship in Other Listed Company:
Nil
Present Principal Commitment:
CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (Trustee-Manager of CapitaLand India Trust) (Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director)
Past Directorship in Listed Company Held Over the Preceding Three Years:
NIL
Tan Soon Neo Jessica
Non-Executive Lead Independent Director
Non-Executive Lead Independent Director
Bachelor of Social Sciences (Honours), National University of Singapore
Bachelor of Arts, National University of Singapore
Date of First Appointment as a Director:
20 November 2020
Length of Service as a Director (as at 31 December 2025):
5 years 1 month
Board Committee Served on:
Investment Committee (Member)
Nominating and Remuneration Committee (Chairman)
Present Directorship in Other Listed Company:
Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
Present Principal Commitments:
CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (Trustee-Manager of CapitaLand India Trust) (Lead Independent Director)
Digital Development and Information Government Parliamentary Committee (Member)
East Coast Town Council (Chairman)
Manpower Government Parliamentary Committee (Member)
Parliament of Singapore (Member of Parliament, East Coast GRC)
Public Accounts Committee (Chairman)
Other Major Appointment:
CGH Fund (Committee Member)
Past Directorship in Listed Company Held Over the Preceding Three Years:
SATS Ltd.
Award:
Singapore Computer Society IT Leader Award 2015
Deborah Tan Yang Sock (Mrs Deborah Ong)
Non-Executive Independent Director
Non-Executive Independent Director
Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours), National University of Singapore
Fellow, Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants
Fellow, Certified Practising Accountants of Australia
Date of First Appointment as a Director:
1 June 2022
Length of Service as a Director (as at 31 December 2025):
3 years 7 months
Board Committee Served on:
Audit and Risk Committee (Chairman)
Nominating and Remuneration Committee (Member)
Present Directorships in Other Listed Companies:
SATS Ltd.
StarHub Ltd.
Present Principal Commitments:
Institute for Human Resource Professionals Limited (Chairperson)
Monetary Authority of Singapore (Board Member)
SkillsFuture Singapore (Board Member & Chairperson)
Other Major Appointments:
The Judicial Service Commission (Member)
Wah Hin and Company Private Limited (Independent Director)
Wealth Management Institute Limited (Member of the Board of Trustee)
Past Directorship in Listed Company Held Over the Preceding Three Years:
Nil
Awards:
Public Service Medal at the Singapore National Day Awards 2015
Public Service Star at the Singapore National Day Awards 2020
Zia Mody
Non-Executive Independent Director
Non-Executive Independent Director
Bachelor of Arts (Law), Selwyn College, University of Cambridge
Master of Laws, Harvard University
Admitted to the New York State Bar Association and the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa
Date of First Appointment as a Director:
1 February 2018
Length of Service as a Director (as at 31 December 2025):
7 years 11 months
Board Committee Served on:
Audit and Risk Committee (Member)
Investment Committee (Member)
Present Directorship in Other Listed Company:
Nil
Present Principal Commitments:
AZB & Partners (Founder and Senior Partner)
AZB & Partners LLP (Partner)
CZB & Partners LLP (Partner)
Other Major Appointments:
Cambridge India Research Foundation (Non-Executive Director)
ICCA Foundation, Inc. (Non-Executive Member, Governing Board)
Observer Research Foundation (Non-Executive Trustee)
Past Directorship in Listed Company Held Over the Preceding Three Years:
CLP Holdings Limited
Awards:
India Managing Partner of the Year
Ranked No. 1 by Fortune India in its ‘India's 50 Most Powerful Women in business’ list
India’s 10 Most Powerful Women
Asia’s 50 Power Businesswomen
Ernest Kan Yaw Kiong
Non-Executive Independent Director
Non-Executive Independent Director
Fellow, Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants
Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales
Fellow, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK)
Fellow, CPA Australia
Date of First Appointment as a Director:
20 November 2020
Length of Service as a Director (as at 31 December 2025):
5 years 1 month
Board Committee Served on:
Audit and Risk Committee (Member)
Present Directorship in Other Listed Company:
Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited
Present Principal Commitment:
Dr Ernest Kan Financial Advisory & Business Consulting (Founder and Chairman)
Other Major Appointments:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Non-Resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya)
Singapore Table Tennis Association (Vice President)
SingHealth Fund (Director)
SingHealth Fund – SingHealth Community Hospitals Fund (Chairman)
Yellow Ribbon Industries Pte. Ltd. (Deputy Chairman)
Past Directorship in Listed Company Held Over the Preceding Three Years:
Nil
Vishnu Shahaney
Non-Executive Independent Director
Non-Executive Independent Director
B.A. Economics (Hons.), Calcutta University, India
MBA (Executive MBA Programme), Melbourne Business School, University of Melbourne
Date of First Appointment as a Director:
1 May 2023
Length of Service as a Director (as at 31 December 2025):
2 years 8 months
Board Committee Served on:
Audit and Risk Committee (Member)
Investment Committe (Member)
Present Directorship in Other Listed Company:
Nil
Present Principal Commitment:
Link Asia Consulting (Principal)
Other Major Appointment:
Flint Global Asia Pte Ltd (Senior Adviser)
Past Directorship in Listed Company Held Over the Preceding Three Years:
Nil
Award:
Fellow of the Institute of Banking & Finance (IBF) Singapore
Pallavi Gopinath Aney
Non-Executive Independent Director
Non-Executive Independent Director
· B.A., LL.B. (Honours), National Law School of India University
· Qualified Solicitor, Singapore, England and Wales and India
Date of first appointment as a Director: 1 October 2026
Board committee served on:
Audit and Risk Committee (Member)
Present directorships in other listed companies
Nil
Present principal commitments
· Independent Partner Director on the Global Board, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP (“A&O Shearman”)
· Member, Audit Committee, A&O Shearman
· Joint Chair of the A&O Shearman India Group
· Director, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling (Trustee) Limited
Past directorship in listed companies held over the preceding three years
Nil
Goh Soon Keat Kevin
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (Honours), National University of Singapore
Chartered Financial Analyst® and Member, CFA Institute
Date of First Appointment as a Director:
1 June 2023
Length of Service as a Director (as at 31 December 2025):
2 years 7 months
Board Committee Served on:
Investment Committee (Member)
Present Directorship in Other Listed Company:
Jollibee Foods Corporation
Present Principal Commitments:
CapitaLand Investment Limited (Chief Executive Officer, Lodging)
The Ascott Limited (Chief Executive Officer)
Other Major Appointment:
Sentosa Development Corporation (Board Member)
Past Directorships in Listed Companies Held Over the Preceding Three Years:
CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (trustee-manager of CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust)
CapitaLand Ascott Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust)
Award:
Medal of Commendation at the NTUC Singapore May Day Awards 2020