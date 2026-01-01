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CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

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About Us
Our Impact
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Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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Leasing

3rd Floor, Discoverer
International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB)
Whitefield Road
Bangalore 560 066
India
Tel: (91) 80 4188 0000
Email: clindiamarketing@capitaland.com