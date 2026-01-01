Leasing
3rd Floor, Discoverer
International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB)
Whitefield Road
Bangalore 560 066
India
Tel: (91) 80 4188 0000
Email: clindiamarketing@capitaland.com
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
3rd Floor, Discoverer
International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB)
Whitefield Road
Bangalore 560 066
India
Tel: (91) 80 4188 0000
Email: clindiamarketing@capitaland.com