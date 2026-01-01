CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion. As at 30 June 2025, CLINT’s assets under management stand at S$3.7 billion.
CLINT’s portfolio includes eight world-class IT business parks, three industrial facilities, one logistics park and three data centre developments in India, with total completed floor area of 21.7 million square feet spread across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai. CLINT is focused on capitalising on the fast-growing IT industry and industrial/logistics asset classes in India, as well as proactively diversifying into other new economy asset class such as data centres. CLINT is structured as a business trust, offering stable income distributions similar to a real estate investment trust. CLINT focuses on enhancing shareholder value by actively managing existing properties, developing vacant land in its portfolio, and acquiring new properties.
CLINT is managed by CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd.. The trustee-manager is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-listed CapitaLand Investment Limited, a leading global real asset investment manager with a strong Asia foothold.