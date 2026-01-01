Management Team
Mr. Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam
Executive Director & CEO
Executive Director & CEO
As CEO, Gauri leads CLINT's strategy, growth, operational performance and execution.
Gauri served 12 years in various positions within CapitaLand Group. He was CEO of India Business Park from 2022 to 2024 where he oversaw investments, development, operations, asset management, branding and strategic planning. Between 2017 to 2022, he was Head of Investments and CFO at Ascendas-Firstspace, where he established and scaled CapitaLand’s industrial and logistics platform in India. Prior to that, Gauri managed Ascendas-Singbridge’s India Private Funds business in Singapore.
Gauri brings over 24 years of real estate experience across multiple asset classes and geographies, with expertise spanning private equity, fund management, corporate banking and advisory. He has held positions at Deloitte, TAIB Bank and Samba Financial Group.
Gauri is a graduate of London Business School and has an undergraduate degree from Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning.
Mr. Cheah Ying Soon
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Ying Soon oversees financial and regulatory reporting, treasury, investor relations, taxation, risk management and compliance matters.
Ying Soon has more than 25 years of experience in financial management, portfolio and asset management. Prior to his current appointment, Ying Soon was a senior director of CapitaLand Investment Limited, overseeing asset management and investor reporting of private funds with assets located in Asia-Pacific.
Prior to joining CapitaLand Investment in 2018, Ying Soon held various positions with ARA Asset Management, responsible for financial reporting and portfolio management of private funds. Ying Soon worked briefly in Alpha Investment Partners and was a senior finance manager at LaSalle Investment Management from 2006 to 2011, responsible for financial reporting of investments in the region.
Ying Soon holds a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from The University of Nottingham and professional certificates issued by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).
Mr. Rohith Bhandary
Head, Investments
Head, Investments
As Head, Investments, Rohith is responsible for developing and executing CapitaLand India Trust’s investment and business development strategy. He leads the team’s asset acquisition, divestment, and project development activities. He is also responsible for CLINT’s diversification into alternate asset classes like data centres.
Rohith has more than 25 years of work experience across real estate, private equity and corporate finance. His real estate experience spans private equity, project finance and advisory. Prior to joining the Trustee-Manager, Rohith was co-head of the Real Estate investment practice at ICICI Venture where he managed investments of about INR 13 billion across multiple equity and debt real estate funds. His track record includes funds which have delivered a gross Internal Rate of Return of over 22%. Prior to joining ICICI Venture, Rohith was an Investment Principal at Actis India Real Estate Fund. Earlier, he worked with ICICI Bank in the Construction Realty Funding (CRFG) group where he managed relationships with both real estate developers and corporate groups executing projects across commercial, residential and retail segments.
Rohith holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Mysore University, India and a Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.
Mr. Vijay Bhasin
Head, Portfolio Management
Head, Portfolio Management
As Head, Portfolio Management, Vijay oversees the strategic management and performance optimisation of CLINT’s portfolio. He is responsible for driving asset value creation initiatives, portfolio performance, and long-term growth strategies across the portfolio, while working closely with investment, property management, and capital markets teams to deliver sustainable returns for stakeholders.
Vijay has more than 22 years of experience across real estate investments, asset management, private equity, REITs and structured finance. Prior to his current appointment, he held various investment leadership roles at CLINT, most recently as Senior Vice President, Investments. During his tenure, he managed the end-to-end investment lifecycle, including deal origination, underwriting, transaction structuring, execution and portfolio optimisation.
Prior to joining CLINT, Vijay spent 10 years with ICICI Venture, where he was involved in managing offshore and domestic real estate funds and investments across residential, commercial and mixed-use developments.
Vijay holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, and a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur.