CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

About Us
Portfolio
Investors
Sustainability
News
Contact Us

About Us
Portfolio
Investors
Sustainability
News
Contact Us

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CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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Management Team

Mr. Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam

Executive Director & CEO

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Mr. Cheah Ying Soon

Chief Financial Officer

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Mr. Rohith Bhandary

Head, Investments

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Mr. Vijay Bhasin

Head, Portfolio Management

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